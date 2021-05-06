Unfaithful ?, Lizbeth Rodríguez captured in the arms of another man

Unfaithful ?, Lizbeth Rodríguez caught in the arms of another man | Instagram

From exposing infidels to exposing oneself? The beautiful Lizbeth Rodríguez has caused a stir with a video in which she is observed in a very compromising way in arms that are not those of her current partner Esteban VillaGómez.

The former star of Badabun it was captured by the embraced camera of a man who performed quite compromising caresses, this for a Tik Tok video; After being together quite a bit, they both start dancing.

Lizbeth Rodríguez and the young man surely see this situation as part of their work; However, the images really look compromising and could suggest that the chemistry between Liz and this young man at the dance may have gone further.

The youtuber has shown enormous improvement in her dance steps and delighted her followers by moving as well as possible in a rather small black short and a top; To highlight her shapely legs, she wore strap sandals.

The video was shared on the Tik Tok account of Lizbeth Rodriguez 15 hours ago and netizens did not lose the star in the comments. Some recalled that a year ago Juan de Dios Pantoja left YouTube after the talk with Lizbeth and others preferred to talk about why he did that kind of thing if the influencer has a boyfriend.

The truth is that on the path of the beautiful Lizbeth Rodríguez there have always been negative comments, which she has managed to cope with and use in the best way: to be better every day.

The social media star has shared that this year is full of projects and lots of content to continue delighting his loyal followers on various social networks. Rodríguez assured that the Internet user what he asks and that is why he returned to the infidels format and the series is being quite successful on YouTube.

Lizbeth has pointed out that the infidels must take care of themselves since she is constantly traveling through various states of Mexico to find and unmask them in front of their partners. Many have indicated that their shows are acted out; however, she has pointed out that this is not the case. However, he has confessed that on some occasions he has been silent and not exposed everything out of respect and the good of the families.