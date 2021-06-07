Unfaithful ?, Hoy member is seen leaving a motel

Unfaithful ?, member of Hoy is seen leaving a motel | Instagram

Is famous caught being unfaithful? Many were alerted when a member of the Today Married Program was caught leaving a motel.

Victor Manuel Reséndiz Ruiz, better known as Latin Lover, was seen rushing out of a motel. However, Juan José Origel confessed that the famous judge of Las Estrellas Bailan en Today He was not unfaithful to his wife as many will imagine.

The journalist from Con Permiso shared with the audience that the only thing Latin Lover Used of the motel was parking. Pepillo Origel indicated that the dancer who is part of the judges of the Hoy Program dance contest was in a hurry to get to an event and not finding a safe place to leave his vehicle, he decided that it would be best to pay for the service of a motel to leave it there.

Origel indicated that whoever acquired enormous fame thanks to Muévete, paid 380 pesos just to keep his vehicle safe.

Victor Manuel is one of the most beloved and demanding judges in Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, where he shares credits with Lolita Cortés, the iron judge, and Andrea Legarreta, known as the candy judge.

The famous dance contest was planned to remain in the Hoy Program for six weeks, but its enormous success concluded that Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy would spread, which resulted in the entry of new competitors as challengers.

Huge controversy last week caused the fact that Paul Stanley and Tania Rincón quit the competition being one of the favorite couples of the public. Even social networks were not silent and indicated that surely celebrities would be paid to give up the competition to allow Laura Bozzo to continue in the competition causing controversy to maintain the rating.