Unfaithful caught by Bluetooth, by Mario Guevara (VIDEO)

Chronicle: The Bluethooth made his wife catch him ‘infraganti’. This Mexican was in evidence when his wife discovered him talking to his lover. Now his mistake is going viral on the networks!

This guy is fed up with the laughter and talk of social networks because he could not handle three things. His Bluetooth and his two women.

It is that, even to do something wrong you have to have two fingers in front of you.

Or, catch up on technology, no matter what …

And to this Mexican, the “don’t be what …” has made him look ridiculous.

Turns out, the guy, married, had a lover. A fairly demanding and demanding lover, as well as impatient. And our friend, it seems that he trusted that his wife was not going to find out anything.

Error!

Here, our Mexican male, went for a walk with his wife in the car. And, at a certain moment, he got out of the car to check on something.

And she stayed inside … waiting.

What he wanted to check was a message that had just been left for him. Of course, he could never have imagined what was coming upon him.

The Mexican got out of the car and played the message … without remembering that he had the device connected to the Bluethooth inside the vehicle, with his “boss” listening at full volume.

And a sensual and warm voice said:

“Hello my love. Why haven’t you texted me? Are you with your wife or what? Are we going to see each other today or not? ”

The wife swallowed hard.

He listened to her message, while she videotaped it on her cell phone. The exact second is seen in which his mind realizes what has just been caught ‘infraganti’ and looks inside the car cabin knowing he is trapped.

The private moment between the unfaithful husband and her lover was made public on Tik Tok with a song in the background.

The song, from Los Cuates de Sinaloa, sings: “… that compa is already dead, they just haven’t warned him ..”

The video is viral, the comments of all kinds.

Don’t miss it, brother, because it’s worth it.

Unfaithful caught by Bluetooth, by Mario Guevara (VIDEO)

@yovanfmestoy so crooked that they tell me the cheto !!! ## tiktokmexico ## irapuatogto ## parati ## adventure2 ## metorcio ♬ original sound – carlosrojoelprimo

I have the doubt that it is not just a humorous montage. If you follow the Tik Tok profile of @yovanfm you will realize that he is an ingenious author of small productions.

Who hung him, maybe his wife really as revenge. Anyway, it is a good warning for those who used to be unfaithful and will be before and after this quarantine.

Without words … 🙂 Thanks for reading my chronicle today, I wait for you tomorrow, as always.

