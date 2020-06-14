Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The PC Gaming Show 2020 was packed with countless announcements for indie gaming enthusiasts. If you have already played Unexplored and convinced him with his proposal, you will be happy to know that its sequel is already in development and that there will be a Beta soon.

This is Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy, a roguelite with action and RPG elements. This time you will venture to a bigger world that will offer more freedom.

Your mission will be to travel to find and destroy the mysterious Staff of Yendor. Your journey will not be easy, because on your way you will have to face various types of magical creatures. The game world will be generated procedurally and promises many new features compared to the original installment. The development team experimented with new ways to generate dungeons.

On the other hand, Ludomotion and Big Sugar confirmed that there will be a Beta soon. The game will launch in 2021 through the Epic Games Store and in 2022 on Steam. Below is his latest trailer:

