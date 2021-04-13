Unexpectedly, Ana Patricia Gámez leaves ‘Falling in love’: “I have decided to take a break in my professional career”

Unexpected: Ana Patricia Gamez let ‘Falling in love’, Univision and TV: “I have decided to take a break in my professional career.”

Yes, two years after starting this new cycle in her career, and in full success of the show she leads with Rafael Araneda, dear Anita made a decision that, in addition, she assured that she does not know if it will be short or long. The reason? His children Giulietta and Gael.

Minutes before the show ended, Araneda asked for a moment to announce that her partner would give a piece of news that would fill two people with happiness, Anita’s children and gave the pass to a woman who did not hesitate for a moment in what she would say and that we will tell you below:

“After 10 years of working in television, after the public gave me the opportunity in ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’, I have had many blessings in my life, great experiences, I have not stopped workingI’ve been lucky for that, because I’ve been on a daily broadcast show ever since, ”she began by saying.

“At the time ‘Wake up America’, now for two years ‘Falling in love’. They have seen me in my different stages in a not so good one, in difficult, happy ones, they have seen me grow as a professional, as a mother, as a wife, as a daughter. I have shared different moments with you, with the public, who have given me all their love since May 23, 2010 when I was crowned.

I have worked for Univision, for different programs, but the time has come for a decision that is both difficult as a professional, but those who are mothers understand how difficult it is sometimes to leave their children when we have to go out to work. As a daughter too, When I said goodbye to my father and did not see him again, I understood even more the importance of living those special moments with those people.…

As Rafa says, my children are now almost 6 and almost 3, and As a mother, I have decided to take a break in my professional career to dedicate myself to being a mother 24/7, because my children’s childhood will advance, they will grow, and I want to spend those moments with them, those moments when I pick them up from school, when I want to take them to the park or when I want to put them to sleep while I tell them a story or say a prayer, ”Anita continued without shedding a single tear, although it was noticeable in the voice emotion.

Finally, he gave more details, without giving them, of how his future will be from now on:

“This is not ‘goodbye’, maybe a ‘see you soon’, I don’t know if near or far, for now the cycle closes in June, when this season of ‘Falling in love’ ends, for a new season Rafa can continue with a new partner, with which I ask you to support him in the way that I have grown in all this time, because the Ana Patricia who came out of ‘Despierta América’ is not the same as she is stop here …

I make this decision believing that it is the best decision for my children, for my family and for me. Thank you for the love, for the support and here we continue and here I am still with you my dear Rafa, I know that and it hurts, because as I mentioned, I have had the best partner of all, our friendship will continue because you are a great partner ”, concluded.

The Last week Ana Patricia was replaced by Migbelis Castellanos in driving because she had decided to take a day, without a doubt it was the first sign of this brave decision that surprises everyone: getting off a success, a great moment in his profession to dedicate himself to his family.

LOOK HERE HOW ANA PATRICIA ANNOUNCED HER RETREAT FROM TV: