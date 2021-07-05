Unexpected Yankees pitchers were the heroes of the second against the Mets

The Yankees of New York had two names that stole the limelight before the Mets in the second game of the doubleheader of the MLB.

Left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. had an unexpected start as a starter against the Los Angeles’ offense. Mets of New York, he has been a long-term reliever with the Yankees throughout the season, however, they gave him a chance as a starter and he was not bad at all.

Cortes Jr. pitched 3.1 innings giving up 1 run with 2 hits without walks and 4 strikeouts. For a 7-inning game, this was an unexpected gem.

Darren Oday worked two-thirds where he allowed 1 hits with 1 BB and two strikeouts, thus completing 4 innings.

But the net hero of the night was Chad Green, who worked the last three innings without allowing hits or scoring with 6 strikeouts, winning the game by dominating the Mets’ full run in the season. MLB.

CHAD GREEN 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/JUW8mYGWjC – Talkin ‘Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 5, 2021

On offense, Gio Urshela hit a three-run homer, while Brett Gardner managed to score with a wild pitch.

The coffee power of GIO URSHELA in the Bronx. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/yHMYHHXVVV – LasMayores (@LasMayores) July 5, 2021

In the end the Yankees New York won the 4 runs by 2 victory over the Mets.