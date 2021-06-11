Unexpected turn? This is the story of Loki’s ruthless judge

Loki already premiered its first episode on June 9, and many viewers quickly connected with various characters. The ruthless judge was one of them.

The wait is over and the pilot of Loki reached the catalog of Disney + last Wednesday, June 9, after which many people have already begun to admire some characters. The first episode introduced many new personalities to the UCM.

Perhaps the most recognized was Mobius, who is played by the famous celebrity, Owen wilson. The actor plays the enigmatic official of the Temporal Variation Agency. The employee looks for a way to reconsider the god of lies, because he sees potential in him for the company’s designs.

However, due to unorthodox methods and against the guidelines of the rest of the TVA, some of his companions doubt his ability and fear that he will end up allying with the protagonist. However, we will still have to wait until next week to see how the relationship progresses.

Judge Renslayer

On the other hand, another being who stole the attention, comments and glances of many was the judge, who is assigned the case of Loki. This condemns him without fear or trembling, but apparently this was only the beginning of his intervention in the series.

The above was confirmed by the actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who gives life to the gown Ravonna renslayer. She is also the great love of Kang, The Conqueror in the comics.

These were the words of the artist in an interview with ..

“She had a military background; he had fight training on his muscle memory. But now that she’s one of the TVA’s top judges, she doesn’t usually have to use her fighting skills, because there are other people who can.

But when it does, it really means something. And she is not rudimentary; he is very elegant and minimalist in his fighting style, because he is so skilled. So we were trying to find a way to make his movement look small and slick, rather than something too rudimentary. So that was interesting, how that plays with the costume and the rest of his physique. “

With all this, it is clear that the character later will be involved in action sequences and will gain great relevance. Will he help Loki and Mobius? Will you defend Kang’s interests? We will know in Disney +.