Unexpected! Son of Belinda and Christian Nodal in La Voz Kids

In the middle of the transmission of “The voice Kids“, one of the contestants left everyone speechless after revealing that he had similar traits to the singer, Belinda, has generated so much controversy that they even point out, could be the son of the couple.

It is about Randy, one of the participants of the reality show where Belinda She participates as one of the coaches and the one who for a moment surprised her classmates, Mau, Ricky, Camilo and María José who have been totally surprised after María José suggested the great resemblance between them at the end of the audition. It could be your son! said the coach to the author of “Bella treason”.

Aww! If it could be my little son right? reiterated the television actress, who also pointed out that her future children with the Sonoran could be very similar to the participant whom she affectionately surrounded with her arms.

It all started when the 11-year-old minor, Randy Ortíz, shared a bit of his life at the end of the audition, where he performed one of the great hits of the singer Pancho Barraza, “My enemy love.”

His talent made him one of the most acclaimed by the judges and his decision to choose his next coach unleashed nerves, particularly for the “Christian Nodal’s girlfriend“, in the middle of the decision of the team to which he would join.

Finally, after the little one made the judges live moments of great emotion, he finally decided to choose the actress from the Netflix series “Welcome to Eden”, who after “losing her mind” for having managed to convince the A participant from Chihuahua, he questioned it: “Only, you chose me for Christian”, to which he replied that he liked both, although he reiterated, he greatly admired the composer.

It should be said that in the first place, it would be the 11-year-old contestant who at first would steal the heart of “Beli” who found similarities of her with the eyes of the applicant, who has them in blue, one of the features that mainly stand out. to the current coach in this edition.

However, Randy was one of the candidates who with great presence and confidence stood on the stage of the contest and performed a song of the regional Mexican genre of which he stood out was his favorite, he also showed it through his outfit with a plaid shirt and a hat.

The little boy asked Belinda that one of his requirements to join his team was to get a picture taken with one of the current most popular couples in the show, that is, Belinda Peregrin Schüll and Christian Nodal.

Likewise, after the remembered aztrix from “Complices to the rescue” came very enthusiastically to welcome her new disciple and promised that she could also dress in the regional genre to become her favorite as much as the author of “Dime as you want “(song of the duet that he performed with Angela Aguilar), since this caused her a lot of” jealousy “, although all in a joking tone.

The star, who participates for the third time in the current edition of the reality of this 2021, highlighted in front of his classmates, that all his students followers of the “regional Mexican” genre, for which he sent an effusive thanks to the interpreter of “Adiós Amor” .

In the end, Belinda Peregrin, excitedly accompanied her “new son” whom she held by the hand until leaving the set.

After this moment, Internet users also showed their reaction on social networks, where they left some comments that supported the theory of his partner and friend María José, with whom he has shared participation in previous editions of this contest.

Definitely, Randy, managed to conquer the heart of the “princess of pop” who reiterated at the end, “her beautiful look”: “A child with a divine angel”, he concluded

I don’t know but the child’s face. It’s like Beli, ‘I already felt bad for Belinda Dadamas, they go with her for Christian’, “La Josa thought the same thing that I haha ​​I told myself this chulito looks like Beli’s son with Nodal, were some of the comments.

After the decision, Belinda confessed that all the little ones who sing regional Mexican have gone with her because of her courtship with the interpreter of “Tell me how you want” and “Probably” so she expressed her jealousy, all in a joking tone.

As expected, Internet users immediately assured that he could be the son of the famous couple who curiously began their courtship last season of La Voz Azteca.