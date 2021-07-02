Unexpected observation of thermal waves in semiconductor materials

The hot, as we know it, originates when atoms vibrate, and is transferred by diffusion, at room temperature. Unfortunately, heat is quite difficult to control, and strategies to manipulate it are quite ineffective. For example, it is common for large amounts of residual heat to accumulate in our computers, mobile phones and, in general, in most electronic devices.

However, if heat were transported through waves, like light, it would offer new alternatives to control it, especially thanks to the unique and intrinsic properties of waves. To date, thermal waves have only been observed in a few materials, such as solid helium or, more recently, graphite.

The first observation of thermal waves in solid germanium, a semiconductor material commonly used in electronics, similar to silicon, and at room temperature is presented.

Now, the study published in Science Advances by researchers from the Barcelona Institute of Materials Science (ICMAB, CSIC) in collaboration with researchers from the Autonomous University of Barcelona and the University of Cagliari (Italy), presents the observation of thermal waves in solid germanium, a semiconductor material commonly used in electronics, similar to silicon, and at room temperature.

“We did not expect to find these wave effects, known as second sound, in this type of material, nor in these conditions,” he says. Sebastian Reparaz, ICMAB researcher in the Group of Nanostructured Materials for Optoelectronics and Energy Capture (NANOPTO) and leader of this study.

The discovery came from studying the thermal response of a germanium sample under the effect of a laser, producing a high-frequency oscillating thermal wave on its surface. The experiments showed that, contrary to what was believed until now, heat was not dissipated by diffusion, but rather spread through the material through thermal waves.

Apart from the observation itself, the study reveals the approach to be able to observe thermal waves, possibly in any material system.

The second sound and how to observe it in any material

First observed in the 1960s in solid helium, the heat transport through waves, known as second sound, has been a recurring theme in the scientific community, which has repeatedly tried to prove its existence in other materials. Recent successful demonstrations of this phenomenon in graphite have revitalized his experimental study.

“The second sound is the thermal regime in which heat can propagate in the form of thermal waves, rather than the diffusive regime often observed, and this type of wave-shaped thermal transport has many of the advantages that waves offer, like interference and diffraction, “says Reparaz.

According to the authors, this observation establishes a new theoretical framework that will allow, in the not too distant future, a significant improvement in the performance of our electronic devices.

“These wave effects can be unlocked by introducing the system into a rapidly changing temperature field – he adds -. In other words, a rapidly changing temperature field forces the propagation of heat in the wave regime. The interesting conclusion of our work is that these rippling effects could potentially be observed in most materials at a sufficiently large temperature field modulation frequency. His observation is not limited to some specific materials, which is very interesting. “

“The possible applications of the second sound are unlimited”, acknowledges Reparaz. However, it will be necessary to know in depth the ways to control this regime of thermal propagation in any material to be able to apply them. Being able to control the propagation of heat through the properties of waves opens new ways to design the next generations of thermal devices, in a similar way to those already developed and established for light. “Specifically, the thermal wave regime could be used to rethink how we treat waste heat”, the researcher advances.

From a theoretical point of view, “these findings make it possible to unify the current theoretical model, which until now considered that the materials in which this wave behavior was observed (such as graphite) were very different from the semiconductor materials currently used in the manufacture of electronic chips (such as silicon and germanium) “, explains the co-author Francesc Xavier Alvarez, researcher at the Physics Department of the UAB.

“Now all these materials can be described using the same equations; and this observation establishes a new theoretical framework that will allow us, in the not too distant future, a significant improvement in the performance of our electronic devices”, concludes Álvarez.

Reference:

Albert Beardo, Juan Sebastián Reparaz et al. “Observation of second sound in a rapidly varying temperature field in Ge”. Science Advances, 2021

Rights: Creative Commons.