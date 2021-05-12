Unexpected merger! Lupillo Rivera and Snoop Dogg announce their new song – El Sol de México

A fusion between corrido and rap is the one led by Mexicans Lupillo Rivera, Alemán and Santa Fe Klan in “Major Leagues”, a collaboration with Snoop Dogg and B Real that pretends to be a “historical fusion”.

“When I was presented with the idea for the first time I thought that George Prajin (president of Z Records) had a problem, I did not imagine the song in this way, but it was really very interesting,” Lupillo said this Wednesday in a virtual conference.

As the singer explained, “Major leagues”, which will be released next Friday, is inspired by his hit “El pelotero” from the 1990s and from there each of the rappers’ appearances began to emerge in an original way.

“He who does not risk does not win. In the United States they have a culture and a love of rap and now it is our turn here (in Mexico), it is the right time to make a hodgepodge like this. ‘Big leagues’ is a watershed for culture urban “, assured the German rapper.

The singer from Baja California, in northwestern Mexico, had already had the opportunity to work with Snoop Dogg on the song “My Uncle Snoop” and with B Real on the song “Vision.”

In contrast, the greatest closeness that Lupillo, an icon of the Mexican regional, had had with the author of “Drop It Like It’s Hot” was as his classmate, having attended college together in the United States.

“Snoop and I were in the same high school and we took biology together. He is a person who has always supported Mexican music, he had listened to the music of my sister (Jenni Rivera) and when he heard ‘El pelotero’ he liked it”, says the singer , who confessed that one of his dreams was to work with rappers.

For his part, Santa Fe Klan expressed the importance of embracing the different genres in rap and although “true to the genre”, he said he was open to experiment.

“A lot of rap people don’t want to cross genre lines. I respect rap and all genres a lot, I have no problem mixing them,” said the young man from Guanajuato, central Mexico.