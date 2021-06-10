Unexpected hunting tactic used by porpoises

At porpoises They are often spotted swimming alone, but new research now suggests that they also act in groups, and even enter into a sophisticated collaboration when they go on some of their hunts.

Images captured by a drone during a scientific study show that porpoises can be more social and cooperative with each other than previously thought.

“The way they collaborate surprised us, because the prevailing idea among biologists is that porpoises roam and hunt alone,” explains Magnus Wahlberg, a member of the team that made the discovery, an expert on marine mammals and director of the Center for Biological Research. Marina from the University of Southern Denmark (SDU).

The research team, which also included Sara Torres Ortiz of SDU and who is now at the Max Planck Institute for Ornithology in Germany, recorded nearly 44 hours with the drone, housing a total of 159 hunting sequences. The researchers expected to see the porpoises hunting alone. But it turned out that there were often several porpoises hunting together. In 95 of the 159 hunting sequences, between two and six adult porpoises participated.

The researchers then believed that it was an unstructured hunt without any cooperation between individual animals. But it turned out that they do cooperate.

In addition, the level of complexity of their group hunting technique is as high as that of wolf packs.

Porpoises under water. (Photo: Héloïse Hamel / University of Southern Denmark)

In the collective hunting strategy of porpoises, each can take on one of six different roles when stalking a school of fish. In addition, they exchange roles during the hunt, thereby increasing the confusion among the fish.

And if there were any doubts about the effectiveness of porpoise teamwork, the research found that these animals were more successful hunting in groups than alone. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)