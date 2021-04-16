Unexpected friendship! Rita Ora and Russell Crowe cycle through Sydney

The British singer surprised her fans by enjoying a bike ride with the famous Hollywood actor and his girlfriend.

Rita prays has been making the most of his time in Australia while filming the final season of The Voice, and this week he teamed up with Russell Crowe and his girlfriend Britney Theriot to take a ride in bike.

The “Gladiator” star put himself in the role of tour guide by leading the group while showing them the sights. beautiful views of the city and Sydney harbor.

The trio enjoyed a good dose of exercise under the sun, plus a pretty chat when they stopped to rest and choose how to continue the journey.

Rita She showed off her firm abs in a black zip-front crop top and matching leggings, added colorful New Balance x Aime Leon Dore sneakers, Ray-Ban sunglasses, and a Nike backpack.

The bearded actor who just turned 57, paired with the singer in a black sporty look, wore a Ralph Lauren polo shirt, Nike shorts and colorful tennis shoes, as well as polarized sports glasses and cycling gloves.

His girlfriend BritneyThe 30-year-old former real estate actress showed off her toned figure in faded leggings and a fitted T-shirt.

Prioritizing safety, none of them forgot their bike helmet.

The talented Hollywood star he’s putting his best face on life, trying to stay active after announcing the sad news that his father, John Alexander Crowe, passed away at the age of 85 on March 30.