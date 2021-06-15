Unexpected experiment in the “humanization” of service robots in a hospital

It seems unlikely to become fond of robots whose appearance is not at all human or sophisticated, since they are like cabinets on wheels, and whose job is simply to transport medical equipment, food or other things from one part of the hospital to another. However, patients and relatives of patients in a hospital in Trondheim in Norway, have been paying a lot of attention to robots of this class that work in the hospital, and even attribute a personality to them.

Although they were not designed as companion robots nor was an attempt to give them social skills, the fact is that since they circulate around the hospital and there are people in it, they are forced to interact with humans, as a general rule to ask them to move away when they are stand in their way, and for that reason the robots were given the ability to speak.

And there the curious phenomenon began.

Instead of using a generic Norwegian voice, the managers decided to give these hospital robots a voice that uses the strong and distinctive local dialect, as well as a somewhat colloquial and rude way of speaking. And the psychological effect for many patients and family members of patients was that suddenly these stainless steel boxes, which were rolling around the hospital to transport things, had a personality.

People began to perceive them as pushy and a little rude, but funny.

The children who were being treated at the hospital began to play with them, trying to find and identify them.

The father of a seriously ill child found momentary relief from his grief as he was distracted by the endless and naive battle of a robot ordering inanimate objects that completely obstructed his path away. The robot insisted over and over (unsuccessfully, predictably) on ordering the objects to move away to let it do its job.

Like these, there were more anecdotes that also illustrated the peculiar social effect of robots on people in the hospital.

In front of the elevator you can see one of the robots that have starred in the curious social phenomenon documented in the study. (Photo: Ole Marius Ringstad)

Roger A. Søraa and Marianne E. Fostervold, from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) have documented the curious social phenomenon generated around these “humanized” robots by the proximity of the dialect.

His study in this regard is entitled “Social domestication of service robots: The secret lives of Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) at a Norwegian hospital”. And it has been published in the academic journal International Journal of Human-Computer Studies. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)