Unexpected defeat of Serena Williams in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon

06/29/2021

On 06/30/2021 at 02:45 CEST

Serena Williams, American tennis player, number 8 in the WTA and seed number 6, withdrew during the Wimbledon sixty-fourth final when the counter reflected 3-3, so the match ended with the victory for the Belarusian player Aliaksandra Sasnovich, number 100 of the WTA. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the 30th finals.

Williams managed to break his opponent’s serve once, while Sasnovich failed to break his rival’s serve. Likewise, the Belarusian achieved 56% in the first service, did not commit any double fault and took 55% of the service points, while the data of her opponent is 53% effectiveness, a double fault and 50 % of points obtained at service.

The tournament will continue with the confrontation between the Belarusian tennis player and the winner of the match between the Japanese Nao Hibino and the American player Bernarda pear.

The tournament Wimbledon Singles Fem. It is held on outdoor grass and during the course of it a total of 238 tennis players are seen, of which 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who have won in the previous phase of the championship and the players guests. In addition, its celebration takes place between June 21 and July 11 in London.