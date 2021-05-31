Unexpected defeat of Garbine Muguruza Blanco in the sixty-fourth finals of Roland-Garros

05/31/2021

On at 21:45 CEST

The Spanish Garbine Muguruza White, number 13 in the WTA and seed number 12, is left out in the sixty-fourth finals of Roland-Garros after losing by 6-1 and 6-4 in an hour and thirty minutes against Marta Kostyuk, Ukrainian, number 81 of the WTA. With this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the 30th finals.

Muguruza Blanco managed to break the serve on one occasion, while Kostyuk, for his part, managed it on 4 occasions. Likewise, the Ukrainian player had a 53% first serve and committed 6 double faults, managing to win 66% of the service points, while her rival obtained 67% effectiveness, committed 4 double faults and managed to win 50% of the points to the serve.

The tournament will continue with the confrontation of the Ukrainian and the winner of the match between the Chinese player Saisai zheng and the spanish tennis player Sara Sorribes Tormo.

The celebration of the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Fem.) takes place from May 24 to June 12 on outdoor clay. A total of 238 tennis players participate in this competition and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those directly classified, the winners of the pre-tournament phases and the invited players.