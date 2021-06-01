Unexpected defeat of Andrey Rublev in the sixty-fourth finals of Roland-Garros

06/01/2021

On at 17:30 CEST

The German player Jan-Lennard Struff, number 42 of the ATP, gave the surprise when winning by 6-3, 7 (8) -6 (6), 4-6, 3-6 and 6-4 in three hours and forty-eight minutes to the Russian player Andrey rublev, number 7 of the ATP and seed number 7, in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros. With this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the 30th finals.

During the game, the German tennis player managed to break his adversary’s serve 3 times, achieved 50% effectiveness in the first service, committed 11 double faults and won 64% of the service points. As for the Russian tennis player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, obtained a 48% effectiveness, committed 8 double faults and managed to win 66% of the service points.

During the 30th finals the German player will face the Argentine Facundo Bagnis, number 104, tomorrow Wednesday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Masc.) is celebrated from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air. A total of 238 tennis players participate in the championship and a total of 128 reach the final phase. The players come from those who qualify directly, those who pass the previous phases of the tournament and the guests.