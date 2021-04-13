Unexpected announcement! Eugenio Derbez surprised by sharing the premiere date of the second season of his reality show

Fans of the Derbez Dynasty reality show, ‘On a Trip with Los Derbez’, already anxiously waiting the second season, which already has a release date.

The family is ready to share another trip after the one they made in Morocco during the first season of the program and finally It has been announced through social networks that next May 20 they will be able to see them again on screen

So much Amazon prime, where the first installment was transmitted, as Eugene, they made the announcement, although the destination of the crossing has not yet been revealed.

“Here waiting for May 20 to arrive, because that day begins On Trip with the Derbez 2”, wrote the actor on Instagram where he appears next to all his children and wife, confirming that Mauricio Ochmann Y Kailani are left out of this new adventure.

For its part, the streaming platform reported it like this: “We have a date! The Derbez Family is back. Get ready for the second season of ‘On a trip with the Derbez’ ”.

This series, which follows the family composed of Alessandra rosaldo, Eugenio, Aislinn, Vadhir, Jose Eduardo Y Aitanna derbez It caused a sensation in Latin America, as it was the first time that its fans could see how they act with each other when they are not in public.

