The ministerial order published yesterday in the Official State Gazette (BOE), which makes certain restrictions more flexible, allows open-air facilities to be opened as of Monday morning, although conditioned by compliance with strict sanitary measures that will limit their use and which has led some public administrations and private entities to postpone the return. Pools and water areas are excluded from opening.

The General Directorate of Sport will proceed to reopen the facilities it manages, closed since March 13: the El Cristo de Oviedo facilities, the La Morgal center in Llanera, the Juan Carlos Beiro center in Langreo; the Trasona Technification Center and the winter stations of Valgrande and Fuentes de Invierno.

In Oviedo, the City Council will open the San Lázaro athletics track, the Las Caldas golf club and the discovered tennis and paddle courts of the Parque del Oeste. Instead, the University will keep the San Gregorio track closed. The director of the sports service, Pedro Gorria, clarified that “when it is opened, its use will be restricted to university athletes and following a strict schedule and shift system.”

The Avilés City Council also postpones the opening of its facilities, while in Gijón it will be limited to the La Llorea and Tragamón golf courses, and the Cimadevilla and Los Pericones skate parks. In both cases, only federated athletes can access, with limited capacity and without auxiliary services, such as a cafeteria and changing rooms. The Covadonga Group awaits and the Santa Olaya Swimming Club will open its tennis courts during the week.

In Langreo, city officials made no decision on the reopening. Among the facilities that could receive users again include the municipal sports centers of La Felguera and Riaño.

In Mieres, the only outdoor facility that will open in complete safety is the “José del Valle” firing range. The City Council plans to open the four tennis courts attached to the Vega de Arriba sports center, although the pavilion will remain closed. On the outer court of the City of Tennis of Turón, the local club is ready to put it into operation, although it is not certain that it will be tomorrow, since “before the confusing indications of the State it is difficult to make a decision.” It could also open the Hermanos Antuña athletics track, but the Mieres Athletics Club, by indication of the federation, seems to be inclined to wait.

