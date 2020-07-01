PARIS (AP) – The UN cultural agency, UNESCO, warned on Wednesday that its name and logo are being used illegally in documents to facilitate illicit trafficking in African cultural property.

The Paris-based agency issued a statement calling for « vigilance » after receiving numerous reports of the fraud, and of cases in which its name was used to certify the monetary value of collections. Traffickers sometimes used fake business cards with real names of agency members, he said.

Most of the victims of the fraud were in France, had ties to francophone African nations and believed they were familiar with local customs.

« Illicit trafficking in cultural property is a lucrative global scourge, in most cases related to other forms of organized crime, such as terrorist financing, » said UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

UNESCO said it is appreciating taking legal action.