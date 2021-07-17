Unesco demands a radical change in the management of the wetland

07/17/2021 at 12:53 PM CEST

The state of conservation of Doñana is very poor. This is affirmed by UNESCO, which has shown its concern for this natural area and has given 15 recommendations to the Spanish Government. It demands a radical change in the management of the national park and its surroundings. The international body has promised that it will continue to closely monitor the Andalusian wetland, the largest in Europe.

The situation in Doñana is of serious concern in the international arena, even more so after the recent judgment against Spain of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) for failing to comply with European environmental laws in this natural area.

So much so that in the 44th World Heritage Committee, which began yesterday and will last until the 31st, of the almost fifty natural spaces in Europe, only Doñana will have to pass the exam of this international organization.

In relation to water, Unesco requires Spain to urgently implement the Special Plan of the Forest Crown, also known as the “Strawberry Plan & rdquor ;.

This request is no surprise to WWF, which last April presented a report, in which it denounced that 80% of the short-term measures of the plan remain unimplemented, even though the limit to do so was December 2019.

Faced with what he considers a “serious breach& rdquor ;, WWF has once again asked the Junta de Andalucía to create a specific office for the implementation of the Plan, with sufficient personnel and resources.

In line with what WWF has been demanding from the Government for years, UNESCO recommends that the resources available to the Guadalquivir Hydrographic Confederation be increased.

Unesco demands to close all illegal wells and farmsThis measure is necessary for the basin organization to comply with its management, control and knowledge of water resources in Doñana. Also to guarantee the urgent closure of all illegal wells and farms.

And finally, for a Strategic plan that defines the extent to which a reduction in water consumption is required.

In turn, Unesco announces that it will supervise that the new Hydrological Plan response to Doñana’s problems related to water management.

Likewise, Unesco technicians recommend updating the values ​​that make Doñana a space World Heritage, adding new monitoring indicators and increasing research efforts aimed at understanding the relationships between hydrology and ecology in Doñana.

In addition, Unesco has asked the State to create a “buffer zone& rdquor; that includes the natural park (pre-park), the Ramsar area, the entire area declared by the EU as Natura 2000 and other protected areas in the immediate basins.

It also recommends that the Spanish State consolidate a proposal for Marine Protected Area adjacent to the current protected area, which includes the possible marine values ​​of natural importance and which can be integrated into this World Heritage site.

Compliance with these recommendations, according to WWF, would represent a important advance, since they will allow Unesco to monitor in a more adequate and precise way the environmental problems that are affecting the Doñana National Park, but that originate outside its legal limits and increase the resilience of the wetland in the face of climate change.

“We will ask the Spanish administrations that these recommendations be supervised by the Doñana & rdquor; Participation Council,” WWF has announced.

There is still time to avoid collapse“The protection of Doñana meant a milestone in wetland conservation in Europe in the 20th century, we are in time to avoid its collapse in the 21st. It is more than urgent to act to prevent Doñana from being proposed in 2023 on the list of places in danger & rdquor ;, WWF has added.

Unesco recommendations arrive only a few days after the historic condemnation of Spain of the CJEU, which agreed with WWF and ruled that the administrations responsible for caring for Doñana are not complying with European laws, causing a serious damage to biodiversity of this unique natural space on the planet.

The CJEU concluded that “excessive withdrawals of groundwater & rdquor; in the Natural Area of ​​Doñana they violate community law; specifically, the Water and Habitats Framework Directives.

The ruling confirmed WWF’s repeated complaints for decades before all types of institutions, warning of the serious environmental deterioration of Doñana and its natural values ​​as a consequence of the “theft of water, the impunity that prevails in the environment and the inaction and lack of effective measures to prevent it by the Junta de Andalucía and the central State & rdquor ;.

The sentence also indicates the inaction of Spain before the negative effects of water withdrawals and it shows the lack of information on the state of groundwater, mainly due to the Administration’s ignorance of illegal catchments.

The process culminated in this sentence, which began ten years ago, after WWF’s complaint to the European Commission (EC) for the “abusive and unsustainable extraction of water in the area of ​​Doñana for the intensive cultivation of strawberries & rdquor ;.

Total inaction and repeated non-compliance by the authorities

“All this, before the total inaction and repeated non-compliance for years by the authorities Spanish, the town councils of the area, the Junta de Andalucía and the central government & rdquor ;, highlights the NGO.

During those ten years, WWF carried out an exhaustive follow-up and contributed to the legal process its own reports prepared by experts and public bodies that demonstrate the “overexploitation and progressive degradation of the aquifer that feeds Doñana and its serious impact on habitats and species, especially on avifauna and Mediterranean temporary wetlands & rdquor ;.

To all this is added the climate change: the lack of rainfall and surface contributions in sufficient quantity, which means that the northern marsh within the national park has been practically dry for two years. Likewise, the peridunal lagoons of the natural space lose surface continuously and increase their temporality.

The NGO demands the closure “urgent & rdquor; of all illegal farms; recover the public forests occupied by illegal agriculture; and immediately close all illegal captures that are “stealing & rdquor; the water to Doñana.

More demands: urgently implement the planned measures for the catchments of Matalascañas; stop the hydraulic infrastructures north of Doñana destined to favor the advance of intensive agriculture; and ensure that European funds are not used to finance new hydraulic infrastructures that damage Doñana “with the excuse of its recovery”.

Finally, WWF demands to recover the Caño Guadiamar, Los Garridos and Veta Alí, thus ensuring the arrival of the historical surface flows that flooded the marsh through the Guadiamar basin.

