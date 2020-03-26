According to data from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco), more than 850 million children and young people are at home without attending classes after the crisis caused by the expansion of the coronavirus. This means that more than half of the population of minors is not studying. Hence, the world body is launching a coalition with Microsoft and other private companies to meet this challenge..

The newspaper El País reports that it is a strategy to accelerate the deployment of solutions that offer distance learning, such as a way to protect students from the risk of this pandemic and thus prevent the crisis from contributing to a larger social gap.

The name of this alliance is World Coalition for Education COVID-19 and brings together multilateral and private sector partners, including Microsoft and GSMA, to help countries roll out an effective distance education system.

According to Audrey Azoulay, Director General of Unesco, through a statement:

“The current situation imposes immense challenges on countries in order to provide uninterrupted learning to all children and young people in an equitable manner. We are stepping up our global response by creating a Coalition to ensure a rapid and coordinated response. Beyond meeting immediate needs, this effort is an opportunity to rethink education, expand distance learning, and make education systems more resilient, open, and innovative. ”

For her part, Stefania Giannini, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education stresses:

“The difficulties increase exponentially if school closings continue. Schools, however imperfect they are, play an equalizing role in society and when they are closed, inequalities are exacerbated. ”

Faced with this problem, the organization based in Paris will continue to hold regular webinars and virtual meetings so that the representatives of each country have the opportunity to transmit information on the effectiveness of the approaches used in different contexts.

.