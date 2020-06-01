Mexico City (Verónica Gascón) – As in the 2009 crisis, young people will be the most affected by the unemployment generated in the recession that is already happening, warn specialists.

In the country, the youth unemployment rate is 18 percent (including unemployed and available people), which is more than double that of people over 30 and up to 65, which is 8 percent, he noted. Citizen Action Against Poverty based on data from the National Survey of Occupation and Employment.

Unemployment in Mexico will hit youth more. | Photo: Reforma

And with the pandemic, the lack of opportunities for young people entering the labor market will deepen, and a bad start job can mark the rest of their career.

“It is expected that this group (young people) will suffer more in an economic crisis.

Read: 1.4 million jobs will be lost, estimates Banco de México

Read: Home office, women have triple days at home

“This group suffered much more in the 2009 crisis and seeing the first data of this crisis, they confirm it,” said David Kaplan, an expert at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

He explained that the effects of the crisis on the labor market in Mexico also tend to last.

“The unemployment rate in Mexico took about 7 years after the 2009 crisis to return to its previous level, somehow we do not know what will happen in this crisis, but even with a recovery in one or two years it is likely that aftermath will remain in the labor market for a long time, “he said.

At the end of March, there were 746,847 unemployed people between the ages of 20 and 29, a higher number than other segments of the population.

They were joined by Eugenio L., who was left without his source of income after 4 and a half years working as a purchasing manager in a restaurant group located in the Condesa neighborhood in Mexico City, which fired 150 people.

Returning to the job market will be difficult with so much demand.

.