The coronavirus emergency continues to take its toll on the labor market: the number of unemployed registered in the offices of the public employment services (formerly Inem) shot up in 282,891 unemployed in April. It is 8% more, the biggest rise in a month of April of the entire historical series, according to data from the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy published this Tuesday.

The total volume of unemployed thus reached the end of last month the figure of 3.831,203 unemployed, the highest since May 2016. Work has indicated that in the last weeks of April unemployment was moderating its growth rate, after climb with “special intensity” during Easter.

Job destruction thus continues to accumulate. In just a month and a half, since March 12, 947,896 jobs have been lost, according to the data of affiliation to Social Security. Alone an average of 548,093 members was lost in April, marking the first job destruction in that month since 2009 and leaving the number of employed at 18,458,667 people.

The good news is that the rise in unemployment in April is less than that registered in March, when unemployment rose by more than 302,000 people. Still, the unemployment growth figure last month multiply by seven the worst figure for April 2009, when the country was going through a serious economic crisis and unemployment that month grew by 40,000 people.

The unemployment data for April, as happened in March, does not include workers who are suspended from work or reduced hours as a result of a ERTE, since the definition of registered unemployment does not count them as unemployed.

The bad thing is that April is usually a month of unemployment decline. In the entire series, started in 1996, there have only been increases in unemployment in April 2008 and 2009, in the midst of the economic crisis, with increases of 37,542 and 39,478 unemployed, respectively.

In unemployment, and in absolute terms, the health crisis of COVID-19 affects, above all, the service sector, where unemployment increases by 219,128 people.

In the industry it rises by 26,832, in construction it increased by 25,055 people, in agriculture by 4,015 and in the group without Previous Employment it increased by 7,861 people.

Registered unemployment increases more among men and in young people under 25 years of age.

In seasonally adjusted terms, unemployment rose in April by 370,173 people, while in the last year unemployment accumulates an increase of 667,637 people (+ 21.1%).

Work has highlighted that the number of beneficiaries of unemployment benefits stood at 5,197,451 people in April, which is assumed to be 136.5% more than in April 2019 and a new historical record of benefits paid by the Public Service of State Employment (SEPE). According to the Ministry, SEPE has recognized almost all of ERTE’s benefits during the month of April.

“Some stabilization of employment”

As detailed by the Ministry of Social Security, unemployment and affiliation data reflect “a certain stabilization of employment” during April, since from 12 to 31 March 898,822 jobs were lost, while in April only 49,074 were destroyed at the end of the month.

These affiliation figures at the end of the month better reflect what happened than the monthly average –Which is usually provided– and which leaves the decrease in affiliation for April at 548,093 employed compared to March. The average decrease in March was 243,469 members.

Back to occupation, and in the middle of April, all Social Security regimes marked declines in membership, among which the general regime stands out with 505,458 fewer employees, and employment in the special agrarian system only increased with 10,561 more members.

By sectorsIn the general regime, only employment in health and social services activities increased, with 23,228 more members, while the greatest falls were recorded in construction (89,864 fewer members), hospitality (76,902) and artistic and entertainment activities. entertainment (20,702).

The autonomous regime lost 41,250 members and the sea regime 1,371, while the coal regime registered 1,226 less.

The Ministry has also highlighted that of the total affiliates as of April 30, 3,386,785 were protected by a situation of total or partial suspension by Records of Temporary Employment Regulation (ERTE).

Its about 24.25% of affiliates in the general scheme, of which 3,074,462 were in ERTE due to force majeure.

.