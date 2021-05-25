Unemployment tax exemption refunds of $ 10,200 that would be seized by the IRS



The tax filing period this year ended on May 17.

Since Tax debts with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to unfulfilled obligations for child support and student loans.

The above are just some of the cases where the IRS could confiscate your refund check despite overpaying taxes on the unemployment insurance funds you received in 2020.

Normal debt payment rules apply

As in the case of other taxpayers, in the case of people eligible for the new exemption, the regular rules of seizure of refund apply if there are outstanding debts.

“These refunds are subject to normal compensation rules. Overdue federal taxes, state income tax, state unemployment compensation debts, child support, spousal support, or certain federal non-tax debts, such as student loans, will be deducted. The IRS will send a notice to the taxpayer if the refund is offset to pay unpaid debts, “the agency said in a press release on May 14.

That day, the agency announced the correction to tax returns to grant exemption of up to $ 10,200 in taxes from your unemployment compensation under a new provision in the “American Bailout Plan” approved in the US Congress in mid-March.

IRS will send taxpayers notice of $ 10,200 tax exemption

“The IRS will send taxpayers a notice explaining the adjustments which they can anticipate within 30 days of receiving any refund. Taxpayers should keep this notice for their records. Taxpayers who receive refunds should review their return after receiving their notice from the IRS, ”the IRS said.

You are eligible to exclude unemployment compensation if you received it in 2020 and your modified adjusted gross income (AGI) is less than $ 150,000.

“The AGI modified for the purpose of qualifying for this exclusion is your 2020 adjusted gross income minus the total unemployment compensation you received.

This limit remains the same for all tax states, regardless of whether you are married and file a joint tax return (it does not double to $ 300,000), ”the agency explains.

Exemption would apply to each spouse

In the case of married couples filing jointly, the exception would apply to both, depending on the income level.

“If you and your spouse file a joint return and your joint modified AGI is less than $ 150,000, you must exclude up to $ 10,200 from your unemployment compensation and up to $ 10,200 from your spouse’s unemployment compensation,” requires an entry on IRS.gov.

IRS started sending money two weeks ago

The agency began shipping these payments two weeks ago. Taxpayers who provided their direct deposit information to the IRS will receive the funds that way.

In all other cases, people will receive the money by check or debit card by mail.

