15 minutes. More than 1.54 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week in the United States, in a new week of decline. However, There are already more than 42 million requests in just over two months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The downward trend continues in recent weeks, which points to a slow but steady recovery of employment in the US.

In the previous week, 1.89 million applications for unemployment benefits were received. The weekly figure has dropped since the week ending March 28 There were 6.9 million requests for benefits of this type. The reason: More states have been allowing business to reopen.

The average number of requests over four weeks, a figure that compensates for weekly variations and gives a better idea of ​​the trend, fell to 2 million. This, compared to the average of 2.6 million the previous week.

In the week that ended March 21 and when the pandemic began to beat the US job market, the number of applications for unemployment benefits jumped to 3.3 million workers. The following week, it doubled and reached its highest figure: 6.9 million procedures.

The report of the Department of Labor indicates this Thursday that in the week that ended on May 30, there were 20.9 million people who received the conventional unemployment benefit. In contrast, in the previous week there were 21.2 million people.

By now, two-thirds of the people in the workforce of the world’s largest economy receive unemployment benefits more money than what they received in their salaries. This is largely due to the additional $ 600 a week provided by the stimulus bill. The same that was approved in March for an amount of 2.3 trillion dollars.

This supplement will end at the end of July if the Senate, with a Republican majority, does not approve and President Donald Trump does not enact a second stimulus package for 3 trillion dollars. The bill was approved by the House of Representatives, with a Democratic majority, and extends the additional payment until January 2021.

One factor that can delay the return of workers to jobs, especially as summer approaches, is the shortage of childcare facilities and the cancellation of summer camps. Both prevent some fathers and mothers from returning to their occupations despite the fact that companies resume their activities.