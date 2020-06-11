More than 1.54 million people applied for unemployment benefits in the United States last week, a slightly lower figure than the last week, although adding more than 42 million requests in just over two months of the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports. this Thursday the Department of Labor.

The downward trend in these applications continues in recent weeks, which points to a slow but steady recovery in employment in the US. USA In the previous week, 1.89 million requests had been received and the weekly figure has been decreasing, as more States have been allowing the reopening of businesses.

The Labor Department report also added that in the week ending May 30, there were 20.9 million people receiving the conventional unemployment benefit, compared to 21.2 million people in the previous week.

By now, two-thirds of the people in the world’s largest economy workforce receive more money in unemployment benefits than they earn on their wages, largely due to the additional $ 600 a week provided by the $ 2.3 trillion stimulus, approved in March.

This supplement will end at the end of July if the Senate, with a Republican majority, does not approve and President Donald Trump does not enact a second stimulus package for $ 3 trillion, approved by the House of Representatives, with a Democratic majority, and which extends the additional payment until January 2021.

One factor that can delay the return of workers to jobs, especially as summer approaches, is the shortage of day care centers and the cancellation of summer camps, which prevent some fathers and mothers from returning to their occupations despite the fact that companies resume your activities.

JU (afp, efe)