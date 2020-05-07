15 minutes. More than 3.1 million people applied for unemployment benefits in the United States (US) last week. Therefore, more than 33 million workers started the process In the last 6 weeks, the Labor Department reported this Thursday.

Weekly claims for unemployment benefits peaked at 6.86 million in the last week of March and gradually declined. Meanwhile, the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the US economy continues.

The cumulative figure in 6 weeks equivalent to 22% of the population of working age. The 4-week average request, which compensates for weekly variations, fell to 4.17 million in the week ending May 2. This, compared to the 5.03 million average of the previous week.

States with the most orders

The government report notes that the largest increases in claims for unemployment benefits occurred in the states of California, Texas, Georgia and New York.

On the other hand, the total number of people who received the benefit in the week that ended on April 25 rose to 22.6 million, in contrast to 18 million the previous week.

Unemployment insurance figures paint only a partial aspect of the US job market. It should be noted that it does not include millions of independent workers and subcontractors.

The Department of Labor will release this Friday the unemployment rate data for April. It is expected that they reflect in all their harshness the effects of the economic slowdown caused by the social distancing measures and business closings taken to contain the expansion of the new coronavirus.

After posting a 4.4% rate in March, some analysts estimate that unemployment may have risen to 16% in April.