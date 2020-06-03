The registered unemployment in the offices of the Public State Employment Service (SEPE) has increased by 26,573 people compared to the previous month, with a monthly growth rate that slows down to 0.69%.

The number of people registered in the month of May has increased by 778,285 workers in relation to the same month last year, + 25.27%. The total number of unemployed amounts to a total of 3,857,776 people.

Unemployment by sector

By economic sectors, the unemployment registered with respect to April decreased in construction, by 23,717 people (-6.89%) and in industry with 262 fewer unemployed people (-0.08%). Registered unemployment rises, above all, in the Services sector with 40,784 more applicants (1.50%), in Agriculture it increases by 710 workers (0.43%) and, finally, in the group without Previous Employment, it increases in 9,058 people (3.30%).

Unemployment by sex and age

Male unemployment stands at 1,666,098 people, down by 13,305 people (-0.79%). The number of unemployed workers, however, increased by 39,878 (1.85%) people with respect to the previous month, and left the record of female unemployment at 2,191,678 workers, which is due to the effects by sector. In year-on-year terms, male unemployment rose by 415,286 (33.20%) people, and female unemployment increased by 362,999 (19.85%).

Regarding young people, the unemployment of those under 25 years of age increased by 7,752 people (2.43%) compared to the previous month, while unemployment of 25 years and over rose by 18,821 (0.54%).

Unemployment by communities

Registered unemployment falls in 7 autonomous communities headed by Andalusia (-9,210), Castilla La Mancha (-5,075) and Extremadura (-4,056). Instead, it goes up in the remaining 10. Above all, in Catalonia (15,339), Madrid (14,336) and the Canary Islands (6,093).

The ERTE

The SEPE has recognized 3,748,009 benefits between March 16 and May 31, which are already paid thanks to the agreement signed by the Ministry of Labor and financial institutions. Given that there are workers who have been affected by more than one ERTE, this figure is higher than the total number of beneficiaries. SEPE has recognized 98.5% of the requests received. New services are pending or those that must be corrected.

Social Security registers 18,584,176 affiliates

The number of people affiliated to Social Security on the last day of May was 18,584,176, which means that the system registered an increase of 187,814 affiliates from the beginning to the end of the month (1% more). This figure contrasts with the decrease of 49,074 affiliates that occurred during April and 833,979 in March.

For its part, the average number of Social Security affiliates stood at 18,556,129 people in May, which represents an increase in 97,462 contributors regarding to the April average (0.53% more). In the previous month, the fall was 2.88%, that is, 548,093 employed persons compared to the March average.

It should be noted that the impact of the pandemic of coronavirus it began to notice well from March 12, so in the analysis of the data for March and April, emphasis was placed on behavior throughout the month, above the monthly average, which was then less representative.

