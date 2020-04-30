In February the rate was 11.6%, according to the IBGE; for the first time, survey was done by phone

RIO – The unemployment rate in Brazil stood at 12.2% in the quarter ended in March, according to data from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Continuous Pnad) released on Thursday, 30, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The result was below the median of the analysts’ estimates heard by the Broadcast Projections, calculated at 12.4%. The range was 11.9% and 12.9%.

In the same period of 2019, the unemployment rate measured by Pnad Contínua was 12.7% and 11.6% in the quarter up to February 2020.

The real average income of the worker was R $ 2,398 in the quarter ended in March, with an increase of 0.8% in relation to the same period of the previous year.

The usual mass of real income paid to the employed totaled R $ 216.290 billion in the quarter up to March, an increase of 1.5% compared to the same period of the previous year.

In the first quarter of 2020, 27.620 million people in the country lacked work, according to Pnad Contínua.

Phone search

Because of the social isolation measures adopted to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, for the first time, the IBGE surveyed the Continuous Pnad by telephone. Research collection is traditionally carried out in person in selected households.

About 2,000 interviewers are working from home, calling selected households that are part of the survey sample. Approximately 70 thousand households per month are part of the survey sample.

