UNITED STATES.- The crisis caused by the pandemic of coronavirus has caused that the rate of unemployment in United States It rose to 14.7%, a level last seen when the country was in the Depression and when President Franklin D. Roosevelt assured Americans that all they had to fear was fear itself.

And because of government errors and the particular way in which the Labor Department measures the labor market, the real scenario is even worse. Based on some calculations, the unemployment it is at 23.6%, not far from the 25% that was recorded at the peak of the Depression.

The Labor Department said Friday that 20.5 million jobs disappeared in April, the worst monthly loss on record, caused by closings of factories, stores, offices and other businesses across the country.

That recoil will undoubtedly increase pressure across the United States around how and when the orders to stay at home and the rules of social distancing will be raised. And they take away the president Donald trump the possibility of boasting a solid economy in his reelection campaign.

Stocks rose on Wall Street when it turned out that the report was not as terrible as economists had predicted. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained more than 350 points, or 1.4%.

Globally, the virus has infected at least 3.9 million people and killed more than 270,000, including more than 76,000 in United States, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

The report of unemployment He noted that approximately 75% of people who were laid off in April consider their job loss to be temporary, as a result of businesses that were forced to suddenly close, but that they hope to reopen and call the laid off workers.

The collapse has occurred at impressive speed. In February the unemployment It was at 3.5%, its lowest level in 50 years, and the economy until then had added jobs every month for nine and a half years without interruption. In March, the rate of unemployment it was at 4.4%.

Almost all of the job growth achieved during the 11 years after the 2008 financial crisis has been lost in one month.

The last time that unemployment was at this level was in 1939, at the end of the Depression, and before United States enter the Second World War.

Trump, who faces the possibility of high rates of unemployment During the November presidential election, he said the figures were not “a surprise.”

“What I can do is bring them back,” he said. “Those jobs will come back and they will come back very soon. And next year we will have a phenomenal year,” he said.

However, the Congressional Office of Budgetary Affairs has projected that the rate of unemployment It will remain at 9.5% by the end of 2021.

Although the numbers released Friday were bad, they do not fully reflect the full extent of the devastation.