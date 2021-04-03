Unemployment rate in the US drops to 6% in March

15 minutes. The unemployment rate in the United States fell to 6% in March, two tenths less than that registered in February, in a new sample of the reactivation of the economy after the crisis caused by the pandemic, the Bureau of Labor Statistics of USA (BLS).

In addition, in the third month of the year 2021, the US economy generated 916,000 jobs, a figure higher than analysts’ forecasts, and the highest since August last year in the US.

“This improvement in the labor market reflects the continued reopening of economic activity that was slowed down by the covid-19 pandemic. Job creation was widespread in March, led by the leisure and hospitality sectors, public and private education, and construction, “the note underlined.

In total, the number of unemployed in the US fell to 8.5 million. The cofra is still above the one that was just before the pandemic, which was 5.7 million.

The unemployment rate, which last year went from 3.5% in February to 14.7% in April, has been decreasing every month since then. In the first three of the year it has approached 6%, which indicates the good health of the labor market in 2021.