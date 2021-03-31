Unemployment rate in Brazil rises to 14.2% in January, records the first advance in four months

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Mar 31 (Reuters) – Unemployment in Brazil rose in January for the first time in four months, according to figures released Wednesday, kicking off the year above 14% as job growth failed to keep pace. of the number of people who returned to the labor market to look for work.

The unemployment rate of 14.2% in the three months to January was slightly above the 14.1% average forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, and was close to the record of 14.6% in the three months to September. The figure was higher than 13.9% in the last quarter of 2020.

Figures from the statistics agency IBGE showed that the number of Brazilians officially unemployed in the three months to January rose to 14.3 million from 14.1 million in the three months to October, and shot up 20% from a year ago. .

Some 86 million Brazilians had a job, which represents an increase of 2% -1.7 million people- compared to the August-October period, although it is still 8.6% below -8.1 million people- in the same period from the previous year.

The workforce stood at 100.3 million people – an increase of 2% or 1.9 million people – compared to the three months to October, and the total number of unemployed people fell 1.1% to 76 , 4 million, according to IBGE.

The underemployment rate fell to 29% from 29.5% in the August-October period, IBGE data showed.

