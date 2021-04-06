Unemployment is reduced despite the pandemic and the low figure of 4 million in Spain

The data is still not good. Unemployment in Spain remains at worrying levels, but there is some light, and it is that the month of March has reflected that unemployment fell by 59,149 people (1.5%), its biggest decline this month since 2015. In addition, it is below four million in total. On the other hand, Social Security gained an average of 70,790 contributors in March compared to February (a rise of 0.4%), which placed the total number of employed persons at 18.92 million contributors. In any case, in one year -since the confinement began- Spain has added 400,000 more unemployed.

This is given despite the notice of the economic vice president, Nadia Calviño, who said on Monday that the figures were not going to be positive. He also added that March ends a “very hard” quarter, in which the impact of the third wave of Covid on the economy has been greater than that of the second wave, to which we must add meteorological phenomena such as that of the Filomena storm, which did not help consumption. Likewise, it does not rule out revising the national forecasts downward.

In this sense, Labor has attributed this cut in unemployment to the lower restrictions on economic activity due to the overcoming of the third wave of the pandemic. In March 2020, just when Covid appeared in the world, unemployment rose by 302,365 people, five times more than in March of this year.

With this decline in unemployment, ending five consecutive months of raises, the total volume of unemployed reached the figure of 3.94 million unemployed at the end of the third month of the year, thus falling below the level of 4 million after it was exceeded for the first time in February since April 2016.

The ERTE continue to be, yes, a fundamental tool. The number of workers in temporary employment regulation files closed the month of March at 743,628 people, 115,913 workers less than in February in the revised series and 155,755 less taking into account the notification date. On average, there were 779,562 people in ERTE in March.

By sectors, unemployment increased in March in agriculture, with 2,368 more unemployed (representing a rise of 1.2%), and in the group without previous employment, where it increased by 3,529 people (that is, 1% ), and fell in the rest, especially in services, with 53,686 fewer unemployed (with a fall of 1.9%), followed by construction (where 7,685 fewer unemployed were registered, or what is the same, a decrease 2.4%) and industry (with 3,675 fewer unemployed, that is, 1.1%).

In March, 1.4 million contracts were registered, 11.7% more than in the same month of 2020. Of all those signed as new, 207,191 were permanent, 14.7% of the total and 42.5% more than in March of last year. Labor has highlighted that the fixed hiring data is the best in a month of March of the entire historical series and has attributed it to the work carried out by the Labor and Social Security Inspectorate.