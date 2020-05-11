Applications for unemployment insurance in Brazil increased 22.1% in April compared to the same month last year, to 748.5 thousand, and the government estimates that there are up to 250 thousand applications for the benefit dammed in the year amid difficulties imposed by social isolation because of the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Man walks in front of stores closed due to Covid-19 containment measures, São Paulo 3/20/2020 REUTERS / Amanda Perobelli

Photo: .

In a statement released on Monday, the Ministry of Economy said that these impounded requests could be made in the coming months, as the worker has up to 120 days to claim the benefit after losing his job.

Although the requirements can be made entirely over the internet, “data indicate that these workers are waiting for the opening of Sine units, which are of municipal and state administration and are not in person due to the social isolation measures resulting from the Covidean pandemic. 19, “said the ministry.

Compared to March, there was a 39.4% increase in unemployment insurance claims in April, according to the ministry.

In the first four months of the year, requests for the benefit totaled 2.337 million, an increase of 1.3% over the same period last year. If the 250 thousand orders had been placed in the first four months of the year, the increase in the total number accumulated in the year would have been 12.2% over the same stage of 2019.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

