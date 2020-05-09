The United States Department of Labor released this Friday (08.05.2020) the unemployment figures in the country, which demonstrate the magnitude of the crisis caused by the coronavirus. The unemployment rate went from 4.4 percent in March to 14.7 percent in April, the largest job loss in the country’s history. An estimated 20.5 million jobs were lost in one month.

“Employment fell in practically all the main industrial sectors, with a more pronounced drop in the leisure and hospitality sectors,” said the Labor Department. Hotels and restaurants lost more than 7.6 million jobs, followed by retail, with 2.1 million jobs; and the manufacturing sector with 1.3 million fewer jobs.

The April data shows the impact on employment of a month in which much of the country was confined to try to stop a virus for which there is no vaccine and that has left the United States the largest number of registered deaths in the world: more than 75,000. The figure was expected, since the requests for unemployment benefits since mid-March have reached 33.5 million.

“They are not surprising”

Donald Trump reacted by trying to lower the profile to a number that could detract from this year’s end of the year presidential elections. Speaking to the conservative Fox News network, the president said the data was “fully expected, not surprising, everyone knows that. Even Democrats don’t blame me for this. ”

“We have had to artificially shut down the economy,” added Trump, who promised that “all those jobs will return soon, next year we will have an incredible year.” The first calculation of the evolution of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first quarter of the year registered a contraction of 4.8 but, but it is expected that the figures for the second quarter will be even worse.