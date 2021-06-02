Unemployment in Spain registers its biggest monthly drop in the historical series in May

Jun 2 (Reuters) – Spain recorded its biggest monthly drop in unemployment figures in May in the historical series that began in 1996, the Labor Ministry reported on Wednesday, chaining its third month of unemployment decline thanks to a more flexible labor force. restrictions due to COVID-19 that fueled a struggling national economy.

The number of people registered in the offices of the Spanish State Public Employment Service (SEPI) fell 3.31% in May compared to the previous month, or 129,378 fewer people, which leaves the unemployment figure in Spain at 3.78 million of people, according to Labor data.

In annual terms, Spain registered 1.98% fewer people without work than in May 2020.

All the economic sectors and all the Spanish regions registered a decrease in unemployment, with the services sector, heavily affected, the one that has experienced the greatest decrease.

The month of May is traditionally a strong month for the Spanish labor market, as many companies hire staff before the summer tourist season.

This effect was amplified by the lifting of the state of alarm at the beginning of the month, which allowed Spaniards to travel outside their regions of origin and caused a boom in national tourism.

Most Spanish regions also relaxed the opening hours of bars and restaurants.

In a figure that emphasizes the improvement of the Spanish economy, in May 45,434 affiliates to Social Security were added, according to the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, breaking a three-month streak of net job destruction.

The number of people benefiting from the Temporary Employment Regulation Records program (ERTE), recently extended until the end of September, fell by 95,439, to a total of 542,142 people enrolled in the program, 85% less than the maximum of 3, 6 million reached in April.

(Information from Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala and Nathan Allen; edited by Inti Landauro and Angus MacSwan; translated by Darío Fernández)