The drop in the unemployment rate to 3.3% in March has not yet registered the impact of the new coronavirus, which arrived in the country in late February.

..- The unemployment rate in Mexico stood at 3.3% in March, a figure lower than the 3.7% registered in February, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reported on Monday.

In its annual comparison, that is, compared to the same month of the previous year, the unemployment rate was also at 3.3%, a figure lower than the 3.6% in March 2019.

The informal employment rate – those who work without accounting records or social security – was 55.8% of the employed population, a figure lower than the 56.2% that had been registered in February.

Data from the labor market statistics institute do not yet record the effects of the new coronavirus pandemic, which hit the country in late February.

The Mexican government announced on April 8 the loss of 346,000 formal jobs between mid-March and the beginning of this month due to the health contingency, while urging companies not to make layoffs.

The Mexican economy, the second largest in Latin America after Brazil, faces a bleak picture this year, after scoring its first contraction in a decade in 2019.

Large banks forecast falls of between 3% and 4% for the Mexican Gross Domestic Product in 2020, due to the impact of the pandemic.

Mexico registers so far more than 14,600 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and more than 1,300 deaths.

