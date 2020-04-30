Unemployment rate fell by 0.9 points and reached 8.4%

The official unemployment rate in Italy fell 0.9 points in relation to February and reached 8.4% in March, according to data released on Thursday (30) by the National Statistics Institute (Istat).

However, according to Istat, the reduction in unemployment is equivalent to an increase in the number of inactive workers, which rose 0.8 points and reached the 35.7% mark. For the institute, “inactive” are those who are not part of the workforce or who are not looking for a job.

In absolute terms, the growth of inactive people aged between 15 and 64 years was 301 thousand units, of which 267 thousand correspond to people who have stopped looking for work. Among young people aged 15 to 24, the unemployment rate fell 1.2 points, reaching 28%.

As a result, Italy registered in March 23.234 million employed citizens and 2.132 million unemployed. The occupancy rate fluctuated by 0.1 point and reached 58.8%.

“Despite the emergence of Covid-19, the occupation registered substantial stability, also due to the effects of employment support decrees”, says Istat.

To combat the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which has already infected more than 200,000 people and left more than 27,000 dead in Italy, the government has banned layoffs for 60 days and approved a measure to help partially pay employees of companies forced to suspend The activities.

