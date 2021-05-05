Unemployment fell by 8,715 people in April in Catalonia, to 497,185 unemployed

Unemployment has fallen in Catalonia by 8,715 people during the month of April (-1.72%), after decreasing 1.25% in March, and the total number of unemployed stood at 497,185.

As reported this Wednesday by the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy, unemployment has risen by 29,375 people compared to April a year ago (6.28%) in Catalonia.

In the whole of Spain, the number of unemployed registered in the offices of the public employment services has decreased by 39,012 unemployed in April (-0.99%), which represents the second consecutive month of decrease in the number of unemployed people, to a total of 3,910,628.