Unemployment fell by 65,800 people between January and March, the first decline in a first quarter since 2015

The Spanish labor outlook continues to be worrisome, but sheds a bit of light. Unemployment fell by 65,800 people between January and March, which represents 1.7% less than in the previous quarter, thus registering its first decline in a first quarter since 2015, when unemployment decreased by 13,100 people.

Yes indeed, 137,500 jobs were destroyed at the beginning of 2021, according to EPA data released Thursday. That job destruction was doubled in the same period in 2020, when 285,600 jobs were lost, just at the time when the pandemic hit hardest. However, job destruction is the lowest in a first quarter since 2019, when between January and March 93,400 jobs were lost.

On the other hand, in the first quarter, the unemployment rate fell by just over one tenth, to 15.98%, stagnating at around 16%, the highest in the EU so far. Meanwhile, the activity rate fell half a point, to 57.69%, after reducing the number of active persons by 203,400 people between January and March (which was 0.9% less). At the end of March, the number of unemployed stood at 3.65 million people and the number of employed at 19.2 million.

More information shortly.