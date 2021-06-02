Unemployment fell by 129,378 people in May and marks a record decrease in one month since 1996

New month and employment data are marking the way out of the crisis for Spain, albeit slowly. The number of registered unemployed in the offices of the public employment services fell by 129,378 unemployed in May (representing a fall of 3.3%), its largest monthly decline in the entire historical series, which began in 1996, according to the data published this Wednesday by the Ministry of Labor.

Likewise, the affiliation figures are also positive, since an average of 211,923 contributors were gained compared to April (an increase of 1.1%), which placed the total number of employed persons at 19.26 million contributors.

More information shortly.