Unemployment falls by 65,800 people in the first quarter in Spain and 137,500 jobs are destroyed

The number of employed persons decreased by 137,500 people, to 19,206,800 workers, during the first quarter of the year, marked by the impact of the third wave of the pandemic and the Filomena snowfall.

According to the Active Population Survey (EPA), published this Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), the number of unemployed decreased by 65,800 people and stood at 3,653,900, marking the largest decrease in the first quarter of the year the last two decades and leaving the unemployment rate at 15.98%.

The decrease in both the number of employed and the unemployed was possible because the active population was reduced by 203,400 people, that is, those of working age who have or are looking for a job, to stand at 22,860,700.

In year-on-year terms, employment had fallen by 474,500 people compared to the first quarter of 2020, while unemployment had increased by 341,000, due to 133,500 people having gone into inactivity.

Among the 19.2 million employees in the labor market, more than 1.96 million were absent from their jobs during the first quarter of the year, 75,000 more than at the end of 2020.

This increase was due to the fact that, although those included in a temporary employment regulation file (ERTE) were reduced by 80,000, those who were on vacation, sick or affected by the Filomena storm increased.

In this way, explains the INE, the number of hours worked decreased by 1.56%, while the number of people who teleworked more than half of the days increased, from 9.9% to 11.2%.

Employment decreased during the first quarter both among men (84,800 less) and women (52,800), as well as among nationals (66,400) and foreigners …

