Unemployment decreases faster in states where they no longer provide the extra $ 300 in benefits

The number of people requesting unemployment benefits is decreasing, and this decline is occurring at a very rapid rate in at least 22 states across the country. The interesting thing is that These states, from this month, decided not to give the $ 300 extra dollars to the unemployed that the federal government can give them.

It should be remembered that the $ 1.9 billion relief package that President Biden proposed and that was enacted in March, included the delivery of an extra $ 300 dollars a week to people who applied for unemployment benefits, which would be given until now. next September.

However, the states where Republicans are in the majority decided to cut the delivery of this extra money. Their argument is that this affects businesses, since people will not seek employment if they receive the money. In addition, they pointed out that this support was one of the reasons why there were millions of jobs left unoccupied.

On the other hand, the vast majority of the states where Democrats are the majority are giving the extra $ 300, saying that this economic support is essential for the country’s workers to be able to get ahead during the current crisis caused by the pandemic.

Some Republicans, like Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, have said that the extra $ 300 in unemployment benefits was a good idea when the pandemic was at its peak, but now that they are looking to reopen businesses have become a problem due to the shortage of labor.

That is why most Republican governors rejected the extra $ 300 from the Biden administration, as being too generous.

In May, Missouri’s unemployment rate was 4.2%, which is below the national average of 5.8%, Business Insider reported. We put Missouri as a reference, because it was the first state to reject these extra payments in unemployment benefits.

–You may also be interested: Company pays you $ 1,000 to eat ice cream from Ben & Jerry’s