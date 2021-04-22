Unemployment claims in US fall to pandemic low

(Bloomberg) – Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance unexpectedly plunged to a new pandemic low as the job market recovery picks up steam.

Initial applications in regular state programs fell by 39,000 to 547,000 in the week ending April 17, data from the Labor Department showed Thursday. Economists’ estimate in a Bloomberg survey was 610,000 applications. The previous week’s figure was revised to 586,000.

The job market is strengthening as employers look to fill positions that were left vacant by pandemic restrictions that have now been eased. Growth should be further accelerated by the national goal of administering an average of three million vaccines per day. Application data follows strong manufacturing, retail and other indicators in recent weeks.

US stock futures erased losses after the report and 10-year Treasury yields and the dollar fluctuated.

Ongoing ongoing state benefit claims decreased by 34,000 to 3.67 million in the week ending April 10. Applications for pandemic unemployment assistance for the self-employed and the self-employed increased slightly.

Original Note: US Jobless Claims Fall to Pandemic Low as Economy Accelerates

