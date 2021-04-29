Unemployment claims in US fall to new pandemic low

(Bloomberg) – US state unemployment insurance benefit claims fell last week to a new pandemic-wide low as more and more Americans get their vaccines and return to work.

Initial applications in regular state programs fell by 13,000 to 553,000 in the week ending April 24, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists was 540,000 applications. The previous week’s total was revised up to 566,000.

Texas, Wisconsin and Georgia led the states with the largest declines in initial applications last week, while Virginia posted an increase of more than 29,000 applications.

The drop in claims for unemployment insurance benefits is the latest sign that the job market is steadily returning to its pre-pandemic strength. As more states and businesses reopen in the coming months, hiring is expected to continue to accelerate. Application data has been volatile during the pandemic.

Ongoing continuing claims for state benefits increased for the first time this year, to reach 3.66 million in the week ending April 17. Applications for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for the self-employed and the self-employed totaled 121,749 last week, the lowest level since the program was implemented last year.

In another report released Thursday, US gross domestic product growth accelerated to an annualized rate of 6.4% in the first quarter, following a 4.3% expansion in the previous three months, according to the Department of Commerce.

