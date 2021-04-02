Unemployment Claims in the US Rise Unexpectedly: Graph

(Bloomberg) – The latest official unemployment figures in the United States highlight the unevenness of the labor market recovery. Initial claims for unemployment benefits for regular state programs rose 61,000 to 719,000 in the week ending March 27, according to a government report released Thursday, after a downward revision in the previous period. Continuing claims, which are published lag behind initial claims and approximate the pool of total benefit recipients, decreased slightly to 3.79 million.

