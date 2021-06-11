Unemployment benefit claims in the US record their lowest level in 15 months

15 minutes. The weekly number of applications for unemployment benefit in the United States (USA) fell last week to 376,000, compared with 385,000 in the previous week. This was reported this Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

This is the lowest level in almost 15 months and the second consecutive week in which requests have been below 400,000 since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most analysts expected a lower number of applications for unemployment benefits in the US (370,000). The labor market continues to recover along with the economy, while the daily number of new coronavirus cases continues to decline.

Last week, the Labor Department reported that the unemployment rate in May had dropped 3 tenths and stood at 5.8%. It was the first time it had been below 6% since the pandemic hit the US job market.

The average number of requests in 4 weeks, a measure that compensates for weekly variations, fell to 402,500, the lowest level since March 2020. This, compared with 428,000 procedures until the previous week.

What’s more, In the week ending May 29, there were 3.49 million people receiving unemployment benefit, compared to 3.75 million in the prior week.