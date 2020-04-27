Since she started quarantining to fight the coronavirus, the daily cleaner Izabel Cruz de Oliveira lost all the cleaning she did during the week. She was able to get R $ 800 a month – money that paid for her three children, being the youngest one year old. “With the pandemic, I was released from all homes.”

Today, without working, she lives on donations. The retired father buys the baby’s diapers and a neighbor gives him the milk. The church also helps with other products, says Izabel. She lives in an invasion on the east side of São Paulo, so she doesn’t pay for water or electricity. “I have never seen anything as frightening as what we are experiencing,” says the daily cleaner.

As in Izabel’s house, unemployment has already knocked on the door of almost a third of families who earn up to a minimum wage. According to research by German consultancy Roland Berger, 30% of respondents – in this income bracket – say they already have at least one person without a job at home because of the coronavirus.

“The lower the income, the greater the impact of the crisis on this more vulnerable population”, says Marcus Ayres, partner at the consultancy and one of those responsible for the research. According to him, the result reflects the effect of the crisis on small businesses, which concentrate low-income jobs. It’s a ripple effect: the neighborhood store closes its doors, stops billing and fires the clerk, who stops consuming, he explains.

The survey, according to the executive, heard 700 people across the country in the first quarantine weeks. “With each passing day the deterioration in the indicators gets worse.”

In the scenario of the economist of Tendencias Consultoria Integrada, Thiago Xavier, the deterioration of the labor market is perverse and rapid. At the beginning of the quarantine, he predicted unemployment of 12.9% at the end of this year, in a basic scenario, and of 14.1% in a pessimistic scenario. In the last few days, the pessimistic scenario has become the basic scenario and there is no guarantee that the projections cannot worsen.

According to Xavier, the outlined picture foresees an increase in layoffs, discouraged and vulnerable people. The forecast takes into account exactly the participation of small businesses in the labor market. “About 50% of the employed (or 40 million people) are in companies with up to five employees”, says the economist. Of this total, 72% are informal. He says that in a recent survey by Sebrae, 18.1% of small businesses said they had been forced to fire, on average, three employees in the past few weeks.

Emergency reserve

Another worrying fact is the lack of reserve for this portion of the population. According to the Roland Berger survey, 57% have no emergency reserve to remain unemployed and another 14% have money for just one month. Only 5% have breath for more than six months.

“For this slice of the population, the result is not surprising, but when we look at families with higher incomes and see that they also have no reserve, we are concerned,” says Ayres. To get an idea, almost a third of people with an income between R $ 5,000 and R $ 10,000 only have the money to endure a month without a job. In other words, even the middle class cannot afford to pay.

According to him, the question is how to put these people back into the post-pandemic. “They can enter a state of vulnerability that makes it difficult to even look for new opportunities. This can further delay the return of growth.”

In Xavier’s opinion, the resumption – which may occur between the third and fourth quarters – will be more in terms of occupation than employment and income. This is because the crisis is wiping out the capital of the small employer, who will be more indebted. “Therefore, the resumption will be with more informality and less income.”

