Last year the youth unemployment rate of 13.6 percent was higher than that of any other age group.

Thursday, May 28, 2020

Geneva. Young people are disproportionately affected by the economic cataclysm caused by the coronavirus pandemic and one in six is ​​unemployed, the International Labor Organization (ILO) warned.

In a study, the organization concluded that one in six people under the age of 29 and of working age has stopped doing so since the Covid-19 appeared, while the working hours of those who kept their jobs have been reduced 23 percent on average .

In addition, about half of young students experience a probable delay in completing their studies, and 10 percent of them do not think they can finish them.

The pandemic has a triple impact on young people. It not only destroys their jobs, but also their education and training, and places major obstacles in the path of those seeking to enter the world of work or change jobs, the ILO noted in the report.

In 2019, the youth unemployment rate of 13.6 percent was already higher than that of any other group. There were around 267 million young people, that is, one in five, who neither worked nor were studying or training.

In the presentation of the document, ILO Director-General Guy Ryder urged governments to pay special attention to this generation of confinement to prevent the crisis from affecting it in the long term.

If we do not take immediate and meaningful steps to improve their situation, the legacy of the virus could accompany us for decades. If their talent and energy are sidelined by lack of opportunity or skills, this will harm the future of all of us and make it much harder to rebuild a better post-Covid economy, Ryder said.

In addition, the fourth edition of the ILO Observatory on the Impact of the Pandemic emphasized that a rigorous coronavirus testing system involves fewer market and social disruptions than workplace confinement and closure measures.

He noted that in countries with a massive testing device, the average decrease in working hours falls by up to 50 percent.

Testing and traceability can be an important part of the policy mix if we want to overcome fear, reduce risk and get our economies and societies moving fast again, Ryder insisted.

The ILO pointed out that, overall, the crisis continues to cause an unprecedented reduction in economic activity and working time in the world, with America being the most affected region, followed by Europe and Central Asia.

