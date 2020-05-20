INEGI detailed that the Unemployment Rate stood at 3.5 percent of the Economically Active Population, the same as that reported in the same period of 2019

The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) reported the results of the National Survey of Occupation and Employment (ENOE), which showed that during the first quarter of 2020, the population of 15 years and more available to produce goods and services in the country was 57.3 million (59.9 percent of the total), when in the same period last year it had been 56 million (59.5 percent).

In a statement, INEGI detailed that the Unemployment Rate it was located in 3.5 percent of the Economically active population (PEA), same rate as that reported in the same period of a previous year.

He explained that the increase of 1.3 million people was due to demographic growth, as well as the expectations that the population has of contributing or not in the economic activity.

He added that 76 out of 100 men in these ages are economically activeIn the case of women, 45 out of 100 are in this situation.

Economically active population. INEGI Chart

He explained that within the PEA, in the first quarter of 2020 it reached 55.4 million people (33.5 million are men and 21.9 million are women), 1.2 million more than the same period a year earlier.

The INEGI noted that of the employed population in relation to economic sector In which he works, 6.6 million people (11.9 percent of the total) work in the primary sector, 13.8 million (24.9 percent) in the secondary or industrial and 34.6 million (62.6 percent) are in tertiary or services. He added that the remaining 0.6 percent did not specify their economic activity.

Economically active population. INEGI Chart

About the employed population according to the position within their work, just over two thirds of the total (68.6 percent), that is, 38 million are subordinate and paid workers; 12.4 million (22.5 percent) are self-employed, without employing paid staff; 2.7 million (4.9 percent) own the production assets, with workers in your charge and 2.2 million (4 percent) are workers who do not receive remuneration.

He indicated that during the reference quarter the underemployed population in the country it was 4.7 million people and represented 8.5 percent of the busy people, a rate higher than the 6.8 percent in the January-March quarter of a year earlier

enoe_ie2020_05

With information from López-Dóriga Digital